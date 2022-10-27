Featuring a robust 30 kg payload and 1,700 mm maximum reach, Yaskawa Motoman's easy-to-use six-axis HC30PL human-collaborative robot facilitates safe and efficient fenceless palletizing, and can also be deployed in select handling, packaging, and logistical applications of demanding production environments.

Joining Yaskawa’s proven HC-series line of collaborative robots, the HC30PL meets established safety standards to enable safe operation with, or in close proximity to, human workers. Power and Force Limiting (PFL) technology constantly monitors force to quickly and safely react to contact, and advanced pinchless geometry provides optimal safety.

Hand-guided programming allows users to direct teach points without a pendant for quick implementation of the robot system, and a plug and play tool flange based on EN ISO-9409-1-80-6-MB connects a wide variety of end-of-arm tooling for fast and simple deployment. A thru-arm category 6 Ethernet cable, I/O cable and dual 5 mm ID air lines eliminate external utilities while offering fast, safe, and easy setup for a wide variety of communication and tooling options.

Built with cast aluminum for industrial durability, the HC30PL features an IP67 rating to reliably operate in damp or splash-prone environments. An easy-to-clean surface allows utilization in sanitary settings where wipe or wash is required. NSF H1 certified food-grade grease is included as standard, enabling use in production facilities where there is the possibility of incidental food contact.

Meeting established safety standards, the HC30PL offers four modes of collaborative operation and can easily shift between collaborative speed in PFL mode or full speed in industrial mode, optimizing cycle times based on risk assessment and process requirements.

Installation is quick and efficient. A single cable is all that is needed to connect the manipulator to the controller, resulting in easy setup and reduced expenses for maintenance and spare parts inventory.

The HC30PL is controlled by the high-performance YRC1000 controller and is compatible with either the standard teach pendant or innovative Smart Pendant. Housed in a highly compact cabinet (598 W x 499 H x 427 D mm), the YRC1000 is built to a global standard and does not require a transformer for input voltages ranging from 380VAC to 480VAC. The HC30PL is also compatible with the YRC1000micro controller.

When using the standard teach pendant, fast and easy creation of palletizing patterns for virtually any mix of SKUs can be accomplished offline using Yaskawa’s PalletSolver software. Operators using Smart Pendant V2.2 or newer can quickly handle repetitive patterns for common tasks with the Smart Pattern extension.

Source: Yaskawa Motoman