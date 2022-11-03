New South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) directors/board members participated in a fall orientation hosted by the Federation of State Beef Councils (SBC) to learn about the Beef Checkoff and share ideas. Gary Deering, Erin Yost, Christina Christenson, Becky Littau, Josh Geigle, Danielle Kartak and VeaBea Thomas, directors on the SDBIC board, participated in the State Beef Council Director Orientation held on October 26 in Denver.

New SBC directors from across the country came together to learn about their roles and responsibilities as stewards of the Beef Checkoff. Attendees also learned about the Beef Act & Order, Beef Checkoff history, fiduciary responsibility and Beef Checkoff payment compliance.

Staff from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, provided recent campaign results of Beef Checkoff-funded programs and discussed the robust financial firewall that exists between policy and Beef Checkoff spending. The event also served as a way for directors to network with one another, meet NCBA staff and learn about available Federation resources.

SDBIC Director, Erin Yost, attended last week’s training and noted, "The New Director Orientation is an excellent opportunity to network with other State Beef Council Directors as well as get an update on the Beef Checkoff. New directors will benefit greatly from this training and directors who have served for a while will find it a great refresher on the Beef Checkoff."

This Beef Checkoff-funded event is coordinated by the Federation of State Beef Councils, which is supported by, and provides support to, state beef councils across the country including the SDBIC. The Federation, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023, was established by grassroots producers to build beef demand by inspiring, unifying and supporting an effective state/national Beef Checkoff partnership.

For more information about how the SDBIC is driving the demand for beef, visit sdbeef.org.

Source: South Dakota Beef Industry Council