In his Leadership Master Class at Perdue Farms, Dr. Randal Pinkett, chief executive officer of BCT Partners, a management consulting firm, and former winner of The Apprentice, said companies that are committed to embracing principals like passion, leadership, and risk-taking will ultimately be able to navigate the world of ever-evolving industries. The class was part of ongoing opportunities Perdue provides associates for professional and personal development and aligns with a company strategy to foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

“We are not meant to see through each other, but to see each other through,” said Dr. Pinkett, an award-winning author of multiple books and an international public speaker whose areas of expertise include big data analytics, emerging technology, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). His Leadership Master Class spotlighted the value of teamwork, leadership qualities needed today, essentials for effective communication, and ownership and accountability.

“At Perdue, we are on a continuous journey to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce. Doing so is a business imperative,” said Gary Miller, vice president of human resources. “Events like this Leadership Master Class with Dr. Pinkett create opportunities to share knowledge and promote inclusion, and make us more self aware and successful. We believe that the different points of view from our associate network strengthens our company and our communities.”

The master class was hosted by Perdue’s Groundbreaking Associate Inclusion Network (GAIN) Associate Resource Group (ARG), one of Perdue’s five ARGs, with the mission to foster a sense of belonging for all associates of color at Perdue. GAIN was recognized with Diversity Impact Awards in just its first two years, while Perdue Farms was named a Forbes “Best Employer for Diversity” in 2019.

