The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a complaint against Scott Alan Sanders, doing business as S.A.S. Dairy, doing business as Sanders Family Cattle Sales (Scott Sanders) and Cathryn R. Sanders, doing business as Fire Lake Jerseys (Cathryn Sanders) of California, on Oct. 26, 2022, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that Scott Sanders, between May 2019 and July 2019, failed to pay timely for 116 head of livestock purchased in the amount of $73,546. Payments were up to 6 days late. Scott Sanders also was found failing to pay for 98 head of livestock in the amount of $69,051. Cathryn Sanders, between May 2019 and July 2019, failed to pay timely for 202 head of livestock purchased in the amount of $212,542. Payments were up to 34 days late. Cathryn Sanders, also, failed to pay for 244 head of livestock purchased in the amount of $210,752.

Both Sanders, in connection with their livestock dealer operations, failed to keep and maintain records which fully and correctly disclosed all the transactions involved in their businesses.

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. It also requires subject entities to keep and maintain records that accurately disclose the full nature of the transaction. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases and failing to properly maintain records are violations of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assess civil penalties up to $31,459 per violation against any person after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. If the allegations are admitted or proven in a hearing, Scott Sanders and Cathryn Sanders may be ordered to cease and desist from continuing to violate the P&S Act, and they may be assessed a civil penalty.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (303) 375-4291, or by email at kraig.roesch@usda.gov.

Source: USDA AMS