Clearly Clean’s Jeff Maguire discusses recyclable trays
Cities' environmental regulations create the need for packaging alternatives.
December 22, 2022
With foam meat and poultry trays being targeted in some cities' prohibition on products using polystyrene foam, eco-friendly recyclable meat packaging is an available option. Jeff Maguire of Clearly Clean discusses his company’s recyclable trays for meat products and what advantages recyclable packs can offer.
