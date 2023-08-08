Clearly Clean Products LLC, a rolled-edge, recyclable food tray packaging company, has launched two new 100% recyclable, overwrap food trays: one designed for meatballs and the other for patties.

The meatball tray has 12 pockets, and the patty tray has two cells. They can be customized in terms of size, thickness, shape and color. Both trays feature Clearly Clean’s patented smooth edge that is rolled to prevent the overwrap film from tearing. Like all of Clearly Clean’s trays, these are made from PET, the same material used in recyclable water bottles.

In addition to being recyclable and providing a rolled edge to alleviate film tears, Clearly Clean’s trays allow companies to:

Reduce product loss and increase customer satisfaction: Due to the unique rolled edge, the trays are three times stronger than polystyrene (“Styrofoam”-type foamed plastics), mitigating “bow tying” due to weak walls, reducing shrink and maximizing customer satisfaction. They can also withstand high-speed processors without a loss in structural strength and can be reworked if there is a film or styling issue.

Make a quick and easy change from polystyrene: The trays can immediately replace all plastic and foam trays on high-speed packaging machinery — there is no need to change equipment.

Maximize shelf appeal and make the product the center of attention: The look of the PET tray will stand out. In addition, the trays come in multiple colors, including crystal clear. The latter option allows the product to be seen from all angles.

Numerous citywide and countywide bans on polystyrene — combined with consumer pressure and corporate sustainability goals — are fueling the demand for eco-friendly packaging.

“We are excited to add two more trays to our already robust line, which now totals 21 trays,” said Michael Hoppes, engineering manager at Clearly Clean. “We already have several clients looking to purchase the new trays, so they will be on grocery store shelves soon ... ”

