Podcasts are gaining popularity among sheep producers as valuable learning tools. The American Lamb Board (ALB), a participant in the Global Sheep Forum’s Next Generation Podcast Series, announces that the forum’s latest podcast features Brady Rose Evans of Defaid Livestock Co. of Texas.

The American Sheep Industry Association’s Young Entrepreneur group nominated Brady Evans to be the first U.S. podcast participant in the series. The Evans family has been in the Texas sheep and goat industry since the mid-1990s, but it was not until Brady returned home in 2016 that the family moved to a commercial Dorper operation, and Defaid Livestock Co. officially began. Although commercial-based, the Evans' company offers registered seedstock and club lambs, along with retail lamb cuts that come straight from Defaid Livestock pastures to their customers’ plates.

“We view the Global Sheep Forum’s Next Generation program as a way for the [U.S.] industry’s young producers to learn what their peers in other countries are doing to be more successful, and considering how that knowledge might benefit them locally,” says ALB Chairman Peter Camino. “Reaching out to new and established sheep growers with tools to increase productivity, efficiency and hopefully profitability is a significant focus of the Lamb Checkoff as we enter 2023,” says Camino.

The Global Sheep Forum’s website is the best way to access Evan’s podcast, plus episodes from its “Next Generation” series. ALB encourages U.S. producers to check out the podcast series, which will have regular new episodes.

To access more resources from the ALB, go to LambResourceCenter.com.

Source: American Lamb Resource Center