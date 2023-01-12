The U.S. Cattlemen's Association (USCA) hosted its 15th Annual Meeting and Cattle Producer's Forum on Dec. 8–10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event drew attendees from across the U.S., and served as a platform for key industry leaders and decision-makers to discuss what the future holds for the U.S. cattle industry. The organization also welcomed new leadership appointments for 2023.

Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Charles Hatcher provided a lunchtime keynote address. Several federal government officials were also on hand to interact with attendees, including USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety Sandra Eskin and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division’s Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Kades.

On Dec. 9, after conferring with their respective policy committees in breakout sessions, USCA members debated prior and prospective policy resolutions. Each resolution in the current USCA policy book is reviewed every two years at the annual meeting and will now be mailed to the full membership for a vote.

The board of directors also approved the slate of nominations for USCA officer positions. Justin Tupper of South Dakota will assume the presidency in 2023, alongside Whitney Klasna of Montana as his vice president. Chuck Kiker of Texas will remain the parliamentarian, while Ann Miller continues to serve as the organization's treasurer. Amanda Kita volunteered to take on the role of secretary.

USCA would like to extend its gratitude to immediate past president Dr. Brooke Miller of Virginia for his years of service to the U.S. cattle industry. He will fill the advisor role that Kenny Graner of North Dakota occupied since 2019 as past president.

Source: United States Cattlemen's Association