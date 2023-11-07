The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association’s 16th Annual Meeting is set for Dec. 1-2, 2023, at the Embassy Suites in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, and is made possible by support from Ag Risk Advisors and Better Fed Foods.

Producers from across the U.S. will meet to discuss policy resolutions, nominate leadership candidates, and discuss the past year’s successes and the organization’s priorities for the year ahead. Following the business meeting, invited speakers will take the stage for conversations on the current state and future of the U.S. cattle industry.

The use of mRNA technology in livestock vaccines is one topic deserving of consumers’ and producers’ attention. Though there are no mRNA vaccines licensed for use in beef cattle in the U.S., there is ongoing research and development underway to bring a product to market.

Proponents of the technology cite faster manufacture and deployment of vaccine in endemic situations, such as a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. Opponents of the technology point to the lack of publicly available knowledge on the short- and long-term impacts of vaccines utilizing mRNA technology on both the health and well-being of cattle.

The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association strongly supports truth in labeling on consumer goods and full transparency throughout the supply chain. At this meeting, the National Institute for Animal Agriculture will host a panel discussion to explore all sides of the issues and answer audience questions.

In addition, Brett Crosby of BeefBasis.com will host a workshop on market risk-management training and share tools and strategies that producers can start using to help make marketing decisions. Attendees of the workshop will receive a one-year complimentary subscription to an industry analytics platform.

USCA will also host a live auction fundraiser dinner, including a drawdown raffle for a Kubota UTV. The general public is invited to join and bid on items to help USCA fundraise for another year of advocating for beef.

For more information or to register for the meeting, visit here or call USCA’s Executive Vice President Lia Biondo at 202-870-1552.

Source: U.S. Cattlemen’s Association