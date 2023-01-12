The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because A & S Produce Inc., a Vernon, California, establishment conducting business as Greenland Food Co., produced and distributed fully cooked, frozen swai fried fish cutlet products without the benefit of federal inspection. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The fully cooked, frozen swai fried fish cutlet products were produced from July 2022 to September 2022 and have a shelf life of two years. The following product is subject to the public health alert.

1-pound vacuum-packed packages containing “Fried Fish Cutlet.”

The products involved in this public health alert do not bear the establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold at retail locations in California and through online sales.

FSIS discovered the problem when it was conducting surveillance at an online retailer and found FSIS-regulated products without a USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Mimi Jang, owner of A & S Produce Inc., at 323-260-5100.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA FSIS