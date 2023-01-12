To celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles playoff run, Dietz & Watson is introducing Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the Bird Dog, an original hot dog recipe made with either Dietz & Watson Eagles Beef Franks or Jalapeño Cheddar Franks. Eagles Beef Franks are topped with fried onions, diced long hots and provolone, nestled into a custom-made Eagles-green roll. The Dietz & Watson Jalapeño Cheddar Franks carry enough heat of their own — and cheese — so they are served plain on an Eagles-green roll. A Bird Dogs food truck will be visiting different Philadelphia neighborhoods throughout the Eagles playoff run handing out free Bird Dogs. They will also be handing out a limited number of Bird Dogs-themed apparel, including t-shirts and beanies.

The deeper into the playoffs the Eagles go, the more Bird Dogs the company will give out. If they make it to the NFC Championship game, there will be a Bird Dogs rally prior to the game. And if the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl, Dietz & Watson will sponsor/host a watch party for the big game (details forthcoming).

As a local brand and official sponsor of the Eagles, the company wanted to do something special to get the fan-base fired up leading into the playoffs and throughout the playoff run.

Again, these Bird Dogs will be freshly made and handed out free to thousands of fans throughout the playoffs, and Dietz & Watson will continue to add more stops as the Eagles chug along through the playoffs.

All Bird Dogs stops are listed at www.dietzandwatson.com/BirdDogs. The official launch to the public will take place Friday, Jan. 13 in University City. That location is listed below, as well as others that have been scheduled. More events will be added as the playoff run progresses.

Bird Dogs stops

Friday, Jan. 13 University City, located at 3210 Lancaster Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19 Comcast Center - Center City, located at 1701 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 South Philly, located at 1110 Federal St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. ACME - South Philly, located at 1901 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145, 2:30 – 5:00 p.m.



Source: Dietz & Watson