The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is announcing that the Fair Trade Practices Program (FTPP), Packers and Stockyards Division (PSD), is seeking applicants to fill multiple critical vacancies that include entry-level through supervisory-level positions. Numerous vacancy announcements will be published in USAJOBS beginning the week of Jan. 17, 2023.

Interested individuals are encouraged to create alerts in USAJOBS to be notified when each position is announced. Individuals also may follow USDA AMS on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram for information about these job postings.

USDA is engaging in an intensive recruiting effort for diverse, talented and energetic individuals to administer and enforce the Packers and Stockyards Act. Specifically, they are seeking legal and policy thought leaders in the area of fair and competitive markets who want to make a difference in the lives of livestock and poultry producers, consumers, rural communities and the public. Positions include legal specialists, economists, marketing specialists, legal instruments examiners, and auditors to work in the areas of policy development, rulemaking efforts, complex competition investigations and overall compliance enforcement. Below is a list of the positions to be filled:

Position GS series GS grades Marketing specialist 1146 11/12 Auditor 0511 11/12 Competition branch chief 0110 14 Enforcement branch chief 1146 14 Legal specialist 0901 12/13 Legal specialist (sr. policy advisor) 0901 14 Legal instruments examiner 0963 5/7 Economist 0110 12/13 Economist 0110 14

Depending on the position, these opportunities to serve American agriculture will be located in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Georgia, Des Moines, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado. Some positions also may be designated as remote. Salaries will be based on the assigned grades ranging from GS-5 to GS-14. (See the 2023 OPM Pay Tables for specific information by grade and locality). USDA encourages all interested individuals to apply for these openings.

This major hiring effort is being implemented in support of President Biden’s Executive Order (EO) 14036 Promoting Competition in the American Economy. USDA is focused on building new, fairer and more resilient markets for its farmers, ranchers and producers. The AMS Packers and Stockyards Division is spearheading USDA’s efforts through its mission to protect fair trade practices, financial integrity and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries through enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

Source: USDA's AMS