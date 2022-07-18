The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Decision and Order Without Hearing by Reason of Default against Ruben Saavedra, Sr. (Saavedra) of Albuquerque, N.M., on June 21, 2022, for violation of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that from June 6, 2018, through Oct.7, 2019, Saavedra purchased 818 head of livestock in thirty transactions at posted livestock markets for a total purchase price of $68,121. In each of these transactions, Saavedra engaged in the business of a livestock dealer, buying and selling livestock in interstate commerce at posted livestock markets without registering with the Secretary or maintaining an adequate bond or bond equivalent.

Under the Default Decision and Order, Saavedra is ordered to cease and desist from operating subject to the Packers and Stockyards Act without being registered with the Secretary and maintaining a proper bond. In addition, Saavedra is assessed a $5,125 civil penalty.

Every livestock market agency and dealer must file a registration and execute and maintain a bond applicable to the activity or activities in which the entity engages. Operating without a registration and adequate bond or bond equivalent is a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assess civil penalties up to $28,061 per violation against any person after notice and opportunity for a hearing on the record. If the allegations are admitted or proven in an oral hearing, Saavedra may be ordered to cease and desist from continuing violations of the P&S Act and assessed a civil penalty.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (303) 375-4291, or by email at kraig.roesch@usda.gov.

