The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Decision and Order Without Hearing by Reason of Default against Nichols Cattle Co. LLC, (NCC), Nichols Management Co. LLC (NMC), Donald H. Nichols (D. Nichols) and Jane A. Nichols (J. Nichols) of Ariz., on Jan. 4, 2022, for violation of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that NCC, NMC, D. Nichols and J. Nichols failed to pay the full purchase price for 2,159 head of livestock purchases between Jan. 31, 2015, and June 14, 2017, totaling $1,413,106.

Under the Default Decision and Order, NCC, NCM, D. Nichols and J. Nichols were ordered to cease and desist from operating as livestock dealers without paying timely for its purchases and failing to keep and maintain records that fully and correctly disclose all the transactions involved in their business. NCC, NCM, D. Nichols, and J. Nichols were suspended as registrants for five (5) years.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers, and Stockyards Division, at (202) 720-7051 or by email at Kraig.Roesch@usda.gov.