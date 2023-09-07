The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a Decision and Order Without Hearing by Reason of Default against Dan Colbert of Oklahoma, on June 22, 2023, for violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that between September 2020 and April 2021, Colbert purchased 1,313 head of livestock for $853,532.42 without the required $80,000 bond or bond equivalent.

Under the Default Decision and Order, Colbert was ordered to cease and desist from operating as a livestock dealer without maintaining an adequate bond or bond equivalent. Colbert was also assessed an $8,000 civil penalty to be paid immediately.

Every livestock market agency and dealer must file a registration and execute and maintain a bond applicable to the activity or activities in which the entity engages. Operating without an adequate bond or bond equivalent is a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment-protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Dora Malykin, Packers and Stockyards Division, at 202-720-7051 or by email at dora.malykin@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS