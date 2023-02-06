As part of a company commitment to reduce childhood hunger, Perdue Farms is supporting Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa, California, and its "Every Child, Every Day" school-based nutrition program with a $10,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation.

The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving arm is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach that is focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

The “Every Child, Every Day” program leverages school pantries, after-school cafés and summer lunch when school-based nutrition is unavailable. It provides fresh fruits and vegetables, protein, dairy and shelf-stable items.

The Redwood Empire Food Bank was established in 1987 as a clearinghouse to collect and distribute donated food. Today, it operates more than 300 distributions each month and is the primary food source for 150 other hunger-relief organizations in its Northern California service area.

“Having the continued support from Perdue Farms enables us to distribute healthy food at convenient sites like schools and parks in high-need neighborhoods, ensuring at-risk children have access to food year-round,” said David Goodman, chief executive officer of the Redwood Empire Food Bank. “Perdue has been a steadfast supporter of the food bank for 15 years[,] and it’s because of the generosity of corporate partners like them that we can deliver a little hope to our neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity.”

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, praised the work of Redwood Empire Food Bank.

“Every Child, Every Day is just one food bank program that offers so much to children and their families in the local community,” she said. “The Perdue Foundation is proud to support programs like this that are improving the quality of life for our neighbors.”

Sources: Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation; Perdue Farms