Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, and Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, today confirmed that approximately 8,000 acres of land on its farm at the base of Mount Shasta have burned in the Zogg Fire. However, no employees, animals or structures were harmed or lost. The company does not anticipate that its supply chain or production will be affected.

“We’re devastated by the losses experienced by our communities, friends, and neighbors due to the ongoing wildfires, and are so fortunate that our team members, animals and farm buildings were unharmed,” said Anya Fernald, co-founder Belcampo. “We feel fortunate that our supply chain will be able to support our business’ planned growth despite this setback, and our hearts go out to all in our area who have also been impacted. The destruction these massive wildfires have caused to the land and infrastructure is real – in our case it will take at least two years for the land to regenerate so our herds can graze there again.”

Belcampo’s herd of mother cows were scheduled to begin grazing on the now lost winter pastures next month through January, so the company is actively seeking land to lease in the surrounding area. The burned pastures represent nearly a quarter of company’s 25,000 total acres of farmland.

The Zogg Fire is still burning across Shasta and Tehama Counties, and has already destroyed more than 40,000 acres of land to date. With slight winds, high temperatures, and low humidity, these fires are continuing to threaten the businesses in the surrounding area.

“We’re incredibly lucky that our team and animals are safe given the land we lost has not been touched by fires in many years. My heart goes out to the rest of the community who is also impacted by these fires,” said James Rickert, Farm and Procurement Director of Belcampo. “Unfortunately we’ve had to recognize the harsh reality that wildfires are now a part of our lives in rural California. All we can do is lean aggressively into our recovery and continue our fight to be a part of a larger solution for the future.”

Source: Belcampo Meat Co.