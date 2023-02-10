Brinker International Inc. recently announced James Butler has joined the company as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer. In his new role, Butler oversees all supply chain functions, including procurement, food safety and quality assurance, distribution and logistics, brand program management and supply chain systems for Brinker's corporate-owned restaurants.

"James is a visionary leader who builds collaborative, integrated teams and coaches future leaders to continually improve and drive results," said Kevin Hochman, president and CEO of Brinker International. "He will play a key role in executing on our new strategic pillars, working cross-functionally to help us improve and innovate on the core Chili's food categories we want to win on – including burgers, fajitas, chicken crispers and margaritas – to improve our [guests'] experience and increase traffic."

Prior to joining the Brinker family, Butler was senior vice president, KFC Supply Chain, at Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions LLC (RSCS), where he led the supply chain management organization for several national restaurant brands. Before RSCS, Butler served as vice president, Strategy and Integrated Business Planning at Georgia Pacific, and spent several years as a leader and management consultant with Deloitte Consulting LLC. He has a strong track record of linking operational strategies with commercial objectives to deliver lasting value and inspiring a shared vision that transforms organizations.

"I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and work with the Brinker teams on exciting new initiatives to help transform supply chain and procurement strategies that will drive growth, impact the bottom line and maintain operational excellence," Butler said. "This is an exciting time for Brinker, and I'm thrilled to join the team on this new journey."

