The delivery-only Give Me Sum is now making it easier for more diners across the West and Southwest to enjoy the concept's dim sum, which features traditional selections as well as other small plates, with an expansion of 25 new locations. Following their 2022 launch in Burbank, Fountain Valley and Torrance, California, Vancouver and Puyallup, Washington, and Arrowhead and Mesa, Arizona, the dim sum kitchen is responding to the increased demand for its traditional dim sum dishes, like its Char Siu Bao, their signature marinated pork steamed bao bun, and steamed and marinated Dumplings, by adding new locations to California, Arizona and Washington, and expanding into Hawaii and New Mexico.

In addition to Give Me Sum's dim sum dishes of assorted steamed dumplings and bao buns, the Asian concept also offers non-traditional offerings such as Sum Meaty Fries — crisp fries served with a choice of protein of either beef or chicken, and either a Teriyaki or Korean Garlic and Chili sauce.

Give Me Sum's new locations include:

California: San Jose, San Lorenzo, Bakersfield, Buena Park, Santa Ana, El Cajon, Montclair, Ontario, San Bernardino, Brentwood, Citrus Heights, Lancaster, Northridge, Ventura, Lakewood, Whittier, Chula Vista, Escondido and Temecula

Washington: Spokane and Federal Way

Arizona: Goodyear, Chandler

Hawaii: Pearl City

New Mexico: Albuquerque

Source: Give Me Sum