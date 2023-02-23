Planet Based Foods, the first and only U.S. company to produce nutritious plant-based meat with sustainable hemp as its number one ingredient, is announcing Violife as the exclusive plant-based cheese provider for its line of good-for-you, good-for-the-planet convenience foods. Planet Based Foods will showcase new formulations of its Original and Southwest Taquitos that feature Violife vegan Colby Jack Shreds alongside Planet Based Foods' high-protein hemp-based crumble at Natural Products EXPO West 2023. Planet Based Foods will also unveil new packaging for its plant-based taquito line that features the Violife logo.

Violife, a dairy-free cheese brand in the U.S., will supply its dairy-free cheeses for use by Planet Based Foods in new products as they come to market. The two brands will participate in collaborative in-person and digital marketing efforts, including a 'Taquito Thursday' celebration at EXPO West, March 9, 3–4 pm at Planet Based Foods' booth #893, Hall A.

"To elevate hemp as a superfood that can fuel a more sustainable food system, we have to delight consumers with delicious products that appeal to their dietary needs," said Planet Based Foods CEO and Co-Founder Braelyn Davis. "Violife's top-quality plant-based cheeses — free from dairy, preservatives, casein, lactose, gluten, nuts and soy — taste delicious[,] and their outstanding performance makes them an ideal ingredient for Planet Based Foods' taquitos and growing line of hemp-based convenience foods."

"We're excited to be able to offer new and existing fans an opportunity to enjoy our dairy-free cheeses in Planet Based Foods' vegan taquitos[,] now available widely at Kroger," Rachel Waynberg, sr. manager, Foodservice for Violife. "Violife and Planet Based Foods have shared values around quality and innovation, so we're looking forward to ongoing collaboration opportunities with Planet Based Foods as they expand their product line."

EXPO West 2023 attendees can sample Planet Based Foods' new formulations of its Original and Southwest Taquitos, featuring Violife cheese, at Planet Based Foods' booth #893, Hall A:

Original Taquitos with Cheese serve up 5 grams of plant-based protein via Planet Based Foods' hemp-based crumble and include Violife Colby Jack Shreds wrapped in a crunchy, gluten-free corn tortilla shell. The product has a suggested retail price of $7.99 for 8 taquitos.

Southwest Taquitos feature 4 grams of plant-based protein plus green chilis and natural seasoning that pack additional flavor into these vegan, gluten-free taquitos made with Violife Colby Jack Shreds. The product has a suggested retail price of $7.99 for 8 taquitos.

Planet Based Foods is currently developing new hand-held, frozen convenience foods to make it easier for consumers to incorporate good-for-you, good-for-the planet foods into their busy lifestyles. Unlike other plant-based ingredients, hemp is a complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids and is rich in fiber and Omega-3 fatty acids. Hemp regenerates soil, requires less water than traditional crops, and sequesters carbon efficiently — making it a rotation crop that can help mitigate climate change and its impacts on the food system.

Source: Planet Based Foods