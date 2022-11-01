Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is announcing that they will be working with new manufacturing partner Cedarlane Natural Foods, Inc. ("Cedarlane"). With decades of packaged goods manufacturing experience, Cedarlane is one of the country's leading manufacturers of healthy and innovative frozen and fresh food products. Planet Based Foods is looking forward to partnering with them as they will create a variety of synergistic opportunities in the near and far-term.

The new manufacturing will bolster Planet Based Foods product diversity both horizontally; from burritos and taquitos, to handheld, easy-to-make health food options, and vertically with options to expand flavor profiles of individual food products. Taquito production capacity will increase up to 25 million taquitos annually. Packaging systems in place for retail and food service items will get products to market in a more timely fashion.

Furthermore, Executive Chef Eric Kopelow, vice president of Cedarlane is creating exclusive recipes for research & development by utilizing Planet Based Foods. This gives Planet Based Foods access to a top of the line chef group, as well as domestic and global sourcing for recipe development. These recipes will be found on the Planet Based Foods website and help to enhance the overall consumer experience.

Planet Based Foods President Braelyn Davis commented, "We value the brands that we can grow with and are very excited about the potential for economies of scale this partnership has on the production of our core proteins and to further saturate the market with our Superfood IP."

For further details about the Company, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

Source: Plant Based Foods