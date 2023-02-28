Maple Leaf Foods Inc., a Canadian branded food company, is naming industry veteran Dennis Organ as president of its pork complex. Organ's appointment follows the company's recent announcement of changes to its senior leadership team as it embarks on its next chapter of value creation that is focused on leveraging its network of facilities, accelerating its innovation agenda and elevating its operational excellence system.

Organ is a distinguished industry executive with more than 27 years of history in the food industry, including 11 years with Smithfield Foods, where he held a variety of key roles including chief operating officer and chief executive officer. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and has a strong track record as an innovative thinker, leading complex global food and meat processing organizations.

"We are extremely pleased to have Dennis join our [team.] ... His deep knowledge and experience in the pork business, together with his strong leadership skills, make him the ideal person to lead our [pork complex,]" said Curtis Frank, president and chief operating officer. "He is an incredibly talented leader who shares Maple Leaf Foods' deeply-held values, and is committed to advancing our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth as we create shared value for all our stakeholders."

Maple Leaf Foods' Pork Complex is a producer of pork from pigs raised without antibiotics and sows raised in open housing. The pork complex supplies pork to Maple Leaf Foods' prepared meats business and is a provider of fresh pork to customers and consumers in North America and internationally.

Source: Maple Leaf Foods Inc.