Dahlia Imports LLC, a Newark, N.J., firm, is recalling approximately 96,624 pounds of raw bone-in goat products imported into the U.S. from Australia that were not presented for import reinspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced March 6.

The frozen, raw bone-in goat items were imported on or around April 11, 2022, and Sept. 28, 2022. The following products are subject to recall (view labels ) :

35.27-lb. cases of “BONE-IN GOAT CUBED PIECES” containing 2.2-lb. plastic bags of “BONE-IN GOAT CUBES” with shipping mark WEX11734A printed on the case.

35.27-lb. cases of “BONE-IN GOAT SKIN-ON CUBED PIECES BROWN” containing 2.2-lb. plastic bags of “BONE-IN GOAT CUBES BROWN SKIN-ON” with shipping mark WEX11734B, WEX11734C, or WEX11734D printed on the case.

Various weight (56-60-lb) cases of “BONE-IN GOAT ASSORTED CUTS BROWN SKIN-ON” with shipping marks WEX11734E, WEX11734F, WEX11533A, WEX11533B, WEX11533C, or WEX11533D printed on the case (no label available).

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. Each box bears the Australia establishment seal “101.” These items were shipped to distributors in California, North Carolina, New York and Ohio, and were further distributed to Arizona and other states.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products at retail stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in distributor or retailers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ahmed Ladejobi, CEO, Dahlia Imports, LLC at 973-688-8690.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDAor send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA