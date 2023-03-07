Miami Beef Co, Inc. , a portfolio company of Trivest Partners LP, has acquired Brooklyn Burger and Devault Foods.

Brooklyn Burger is a frozen burger brand primarily serving grocery and retail customers across the U.S. Brooklyn Burger’s products include Original Steakhouse Burgers, Wagyu Beef Burgers, Premium Blend Burgers and All Natural Angus Steakhouse Burgers.

Since 1949, Devault Foods has been a leading supplier of burgers, meatballs and steaks to restaurants across the Northeast and Midwest. Devault expands Miami Beef’s presence in foodservice through one of the most reputable brands in the industry.

“We are energized by these first two acquisitions for Miami Beef — Brooklyn Burger and Devault Foods represent talented management teams, innovative products and very strong brands that we’re excited to continue building. Miami Beef has tremendous plans for growth through additional add-on acquisitions,” said Robert Young, CEO of Miami Beef.

Source: Miami Beef Co.