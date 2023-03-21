Kansas Protein Foods LLC is a manufacturer of high-quality plant-based proteins for the food industry. Built on a legacy of more than 50 years of product innovation, Kansas Protein Foods produces cost-effective, sustainable textured soy protein products — all made from U.S. soybeans.

Kansas Protein Foods, LLC is a textured soy protein supplier that does the manufacturing and the flavoring of its products onsite at its Hutchinson, Kan., facility which has received a Level 2 SQF certification.

Imagic Plant-Based Sausage Products are a flavored ready-to-eat textured vegetable protein made from soy flour, which has been formulated to resemble crumbles of cooked sausage in flavor, aroma, texture and color, and are suited for a wide range of applications and food systems. The unique structure of the product enables it to hydrate and retain moisture in rigorous processing and cooking environments. Just add water or add “as is” and use it in recipes.

IMAGIC Plant-Based Sausage is:

vegan

available in Crumbles

mimics the taste and texture of cooked sausage

free-flowing and shelf stable product

cost-effective, versatile meat replacement and/or extender solution

perfect for a wide variety of food applications such from gravies and sauces to casseroles and pizzas.

Source: www.kansasproteinfoods.com



