Gary’s QuickSteak recently celebrated National Cheesesteak Day with veterans at Victory Apartments by hosting a life-skills cooking demonstration and giving away free frozen meat to 150 residents.

Gary’s QuickSteak parked its mobile promotional kitchen on the Victory Apartments campus and delivered free packages of its frozen meat products, 100% sirloin, chicken and corned beef, to veterans. Gary’s QuickSteak representatives demonstrated the easy cooking steps for residents to utilize on their own.

At Victory Apartments, the mission goes beyond preventing homelessness among veterans by providing permanent and affordable housing — it stives to support veterans’ health and wellness with services and resources. The recent event served as a teaching moment for the 150 veteran residents at Victory.

“We’re honored to give back to [veterans] and help Victory Apartments serve our nation’s heroes by offering important services and skills training,” said Gary’s QuickSteak President Chad Hartmann. “The Gary’s QuickSteak frozen meat products are perfect for apartment living, easy to cook, versatile and available at an affordable price.”

Gary’s QuickSteak, based in Omaha, Nebraska, was founded by Gary Rohwer, whose vision is to ensure that anyone can easily and quickly enjoy a cheesesteak at home. The flavorful Gary’s QuickSteak cooks fresh from frozen in three minutes. Gary developed and patented a freezing and slicing method that increases convenience without sacrificing flavor.

Retail revenue of Gary’s QuickSteak, produced at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, has grown 121% in the past year. The product will be available in more than 23,000 grocery and retail stores nationwide in 2023, including Walmart, Costco, Dollar General and Hy-Vee.

