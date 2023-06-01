For those interested in adding new flavors to their weekly meal rotation, a bit of culinary coaching goes a long way. To support these cooking efforts, American Lamb Board (ALB) continued its “Feed Your Adventurous Side” campaign through an integrated partnership with Kittch to showcase the many ways to prepare American lamb.

Kittch is a platform for a new generation of culinary enthusiasts who love to cook. The food-centric livestreaming platform, which launched last year, offers cooking classes, kitchen tours, interviews, market visits and more. Its roster of chefs and foodie personalities offers classes and tutorials through a mix of free and paid content for viewers. The videos are accessed either live or on demand.

The ALB campaign kicked off May 22 with a free livestreamed demonstration from James Beard Award Winner Chef Caroline Glover of Annette restaurant, featuring Salsa Verde Lamb Chops with Rancho Gordo Mayocoba Beans and Charred Scallions.

Eight additional live streams with various chefs are planned during May, June and July to feature a range of global cuisines, including American, Vietnamese, Israeli, Indian and Italian.

View the recent Kittch videos:

The next livestream takes place Friday June 2nd, at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Chef Joe Sasto will be creating “Homemade Lamb Sausage & Red Pepper Rigatoni.” Tune in to view here.

"Online cooking demonstrations are a niche for us to really focus on the quality and versatility of American Lamb," said Peter Camino, ALB chairman from Buffalo, Wyo. "This campaign is more than just giving consumers a recipe; it's about adventuring through taste, making memories around great food, and embracing fun experiences in the kitchen with American Lamb and world-class chefs guiding the way."

More information about ALB and the American Lamb Checkoff is available at LambResourceCenter.com.

Source: American Lamb Board