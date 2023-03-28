Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection will host a live webinar April 20th, 2023, at 1:00pm Eastern Time to provide guidance on how to validate, verify and monitor conveyorized metal detection systems.

The free webinar — titled “How to Test Conveyorized Metal Detection Systems”— will be presented by Robert Rogers, senior advisor of Food Safety & Regulations, Mettler-Toledo. Rogers explains the importance of the webinar, saying, “Ensuring that these three tasks are carried out is essential not only to meeting food industry standards and governmental regulations, but also to maintain confidence that your metal detector is operating to its peak capacity, with minimal false rejects and ultimately protecting your consumers and your brand.”

The webinar will cover three key areas:

How to validate your metal detection system to confirm the system meets the specified objectives

How to monitor ongoing performance and confirm it continues to perform as expected

Learn what is involved in verification process needed to comply with GFSI-based food safety standards

A live, interactive Q&A session will bring the webinar to its conclusion. To register for the webinar: click here.

Source: Mettler-Toledo