TGI Fridays is introducing a new lineup that combines bigger-than-ever burgers with fan-favorites appetizers so guests never have to choose. Starting April 5, the brand is cooking up its all-new Big AF Burgers menu, featuring five innovative offerings that don't mince on size or flavor.

The new burgers start with a thick six-ounce patty seasoned with big, bold flavors and char-boiled. Each burger is then topped with one of Fridays' signature appetizers and served with either a heaping double portion of fries or a side of Southwest Potato Twists. The lineup includes:

Buffalo Wingman Burger: Layered with pimento bleu cheese spread, Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce, spicy aioli, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion, this burger is served with two sides of fries and two bone-in Buffalo Wings added on top to dial up the spice.

Fridays Signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze Burger: Topped with bacon, cheddar, spicy aioli, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato and onion, this burger is served with a double portion of fries and tender ribs coated in Fridays' Signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze atop the bun for a saucy bite with the right amount of kick.

Philly Cheesesteak Burger: Roast beef, warm queso, seasoned red and green bell peppers, onions and pickles are mixed with melted cheeses, and a Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll is skewered on top for a one-of-a-kind take on Philadelphia's culinary staple. Served with a double side of fries.

Southwest Tornado Twists Burger: Loaded with spiral-cut Southwest Potato Twists on the side and under the bun, this burger is topped with warm queso, mixed cheeses, house-made pico de gallo, lettuce and spicy aioli for a twist.

Nashville Hot Chicken with Fries: While fries come on the side, Cajun-spiced giant onion rings are stacked high atop this chicken sandwich with Nashville Hot sauce, ranch dressing, bacon, pickled jalapeños and fresh cabbage mix for a spin on the Nashville classic.

"As a brand that's built around helping our fans celebrate all of life's moments in a big way, we're thrilled to be bringing even more fun to the table with our Big AF Burgers," shared Tiffany Wilburn, VP of Marketing at TGI Fridays. "At Fridays, we're always thinking about menu innovation and how we can create the best possible experience for our guests, and the new Big AF Burgers lineup is just one of the ways we are continuing to go bigger – literally and metaphorically."

Fans eager to get their hands on the heaping new offerings can order the Big AF Burgers when they dine at TGI Fridays restaurants nationwide, or place an order for pickup or delivery on Fridays.com, now through June 5.

To learn more about TGI Fridays, find a restaurant and start an order online, visit Fridays.com.

Source: TGI Fridays