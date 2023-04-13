HerdDogg, a data-driven livestock management platform, announced the appointment of John Longoria as vice president of sales and customer service. Longoria will be responsible for helping producers adopt and leverage HerdDogg technology to improve animal health and increase margins.

John Longoria. Photo courtesy of HerdDogg.

Longoria brings more than 30 years of industry knowledge and technology experience to HerdDogg, having worked in large feedyard facilities with dairy and beef operations. In addition to his feedlot experience, John has been a subject matter expert as part of technology teams in companies delivering animal health solutions. Most recently, he was a technology manager at a company in computerized systems for animal products, where he experienced firsthand the need for automated data capture and analysis platforms such as HerdDogg.

"As HerdDogg continues its rapid growth, we're excited to add John's expertise and passion to the team," said Andrew Uden, HerdDogg CEO. "His extensive knowledge and understanding of the needs of the industry will help HerdDogg [ensure] customers reap the full benefits of the HerdDogg platform."

"I have a passion for this industry and see HerdDogg as the next step in helping producers improve animal health with a more proactive, data-driven approach," Longoria said. "Cow-calf operators, feedlots, backgrounders, and dairies are all facing the challenges of a labor force that is shrinking in size and expertise. I look forward to working with the HerdDogg team to help the industry meet those challenges and deliver healthier animals at a lower cost."

HerdDogg provides dairy and beef producers with its patented Bluetooth-enabled ear tags and comprehensive data platform to give producers the visibility and data they need to make more money from every animal they raise.

Source: HerdDogg