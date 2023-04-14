As consumers increasingly demand healthy and eco-friendly food products, food manufacturer KrillUSA is introducing the world's newest superfood to the American market: krill. For on-the-go health-conscious consumers, krill meat is one of the healthiest foods on the planet and is full of pure vitamins, minerals, astaxanthin, Omega 3s and more.

While most consumers are familiar with traditional seafood, krill is suitable for those seeking a more nutrient-dense, sustainable alternative. KrillUSA customer Marisa L., said, "I was hesitant to try krill meat at first, but I'm so glad I did ...The taste is delicious, and the texture is perfect."

An unparalleled nutrient profile

Americans are more unhealthy than ever before and in severe need of healthy, whole-food alternatives to processed food. Over two-thirds of Americans are either overweight or obese, and more than 20% suffer from a mental illness. Depression and anxiety disorders are on the rise, and one in two people will get cancer within their lifetime. Diet plays an incredibly important role in fighting diseases, maintaining a healthy body weight and living a long, prosperous life. Having easy foods like krill makes healthy eating more accessible and affordable for the everyday consumer.

As part of a balanced daily diet, krill (scientific name Euphausia superba) helps the body reduce inflammation and lose weight. With a rich blend of Omega 3 fatty acids, protein and antioxidants, KrillUSA's premium-quality canned krill meat is a quick addition to sandwiches, salads, pasta, soups and more. As it's also versatile enough to eat on its own, krill meat is an easy health food to keep on hand for on-the-go, work commutes and busy days. KrillUSA also offers recipes on their website for inspiration, ranging from krill and avocado salads to krill sushi to krill meat and lemon pasta.

Customer Luies C. said, "I've been looking for a source of Omega 3s that isn't fish, and krill meat is perfect. I feel good about eating it knowing it's a sustainable option, and it adds a nice flavor to soups, morning avocado [toasts] and stir-fries."

Not only is krill meat highly nutritious, but it's also uniquely unlike any other seafood. Krill feed solely on Phytoplankton, which are tiny, microscopic organisms that make krill meat gluten-free. Krill also has a pure and cleanest form of both Omega 3s (EPA and DHA) and Omega 6 fatty acids, which are critical in regulating blood pressure and supporting healthy inflammatory responses. These unique vitamins are also not readily made by the body, so humans have to get them through either a supplement or whole foods. Krill also has 20% more digestible protein than other fish, meat, poultry, or plant-based foods, which is important for preserving protein and fat stores in the body.

The next 'superfood'

Krill meat's unique ingredients make it a superfood for the body. Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids bind to phospholipids, a lipid that supports the distribution of omegas, which creates better distribution and penetration into cell membranes. Krill also contains high amounts of the antioxidant astaxanthin, which is proven to reduce blood pressure, create healthier skin and hair and improve joint function and heart health.

Krill also has the below scientifically proven health benefits, such as:

Improved heart health

Reduced inflammation

Lowered blood pressure and cholesterol

Supported healthy brain, eye and liver function

Reduced risk of autoimmune disease and cancer

Supported weight loss and better metabolic health

Improved fertility and reproductive health

Improved anti-aging benefits

Neutralized free radicals that prevent cellular damage

Reduced depression

Sustainability and positive environmental impact

As krill meat will inevitability increase in popularity, sustainability is incredibly important to KrillUSA. Krill are sourced from a well-managed fishery to prevent overfishing in the pristine Antarctic waters and are processed within a few hours, which ensures optimum nutrition is preserved. Krill is more sustainable than other seafood options, which are often overfished and unsustainably harvested, harming the ecosystem and food chain.

As the exclusive importer of krill meat, KrillUSA offers high-quality canned krill meat that is carefully processed and sustainably harvested. For wholesalers looking to carry this nutrient-dense seafood alternative, KrillUSA brings krill at a competitive price.

KrillUSA is excited to offer krill meat in bulk or individual cans for sale directly to consumers. The krill is also available for wholesale opportunities.

To learn more about krill and its numerous health benefits, visit

