BAK Food Equipment is introducing N&N Nadratowski MIX and MIX V series open and vacuum intermeshing twin shaft paddle mixers to North America. The most versatile type of mixers on the market, MIX and MIX V mixers gently, effectively and quickly combine most types of products, regardless of viscosity or stickiness. From stuffing, meat, fish, poultry, animal feed and more, these mixers can mix it all.

MIX and MIX V mixers provide superior mixing using two dependent, intermeshing, and counter-rotating paddle shafts, which are placed at different heights, running at the same preset speed. Unloading is quick and efficient thanks to a large ejection flap located in the lower half of the mixing bowl, coupled with low clearance between the shaft and the bowl itself.

“These mixers are the ideal solution for any operation looking for quick, easy, and uniform mixing of a variety of food products,” said John Bobak, founder and CEO of BAK Food Equipment. “Not only will these mixers provide food processors with the perfect mix, but these highly reliable mixers will keep mixing for decades.”

An easy-to-use human–machine interface (HMI) features a color touchscreen that makes these mixers even more operator-friendly. The HMI software allows for access control as well as manual and automatic operations. It includes as many as 100 mixing programs, each consisting of five programmable steps.

For applications in need of a vacuum system, MIX V mixers feature a reinforced bowl and a tight top cover, allowing for up to 99% vacuum. This vacuum is ideal for improving protein extraction, liquid absorption, distribution and absorption of spices and additives, density control, and elimination of air bubbles in the mix.

The N&N Nadratowski MIX and MIX V open and vacuum intermeshing twin shaft paddle mixers are now available from BAK Food Equipment, with a wide range of capacities, individual configurations, and accessories for a mixer suited to an operation's individual needs.

Source: BAK Food Equipment