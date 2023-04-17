For one in seven people in the Delmarva Peninsula, hunger is a very real struggle, and especially more so in these challenging economic times. Perdue Farms believes that, in a country as rich in resources as the U.S., no one should have to go hungry.

That’s why, building upon a company commitment to fighting hunger in communities, Perdue Farms and the Delmarva Shorebirds are announcing the launch of the 2023 Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva in partnership with the three Delmarva food banks. The Shorebirds are the Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva aligns with the company’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” outreach that is focused in part on eliminating food insecurity and improving quality of life and building strong communities.

Photo courtesy of Perdue Farms.

“We’re thrilled to continue a years-long partnership with the Shorebirds and food banks to help those struggling with increased food insecurity,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. “The Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva provides a platform to raise public awareness about the problem of food insecurity in the region and provide much-needed relief in the communities where we live and work.”

To jumpstart the season-long Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva, the Perdue Foundation — the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms — has issued a $15,000 challenge grant to benefit the Eastern Shore Branch of the Maryland Food Bank, the Food Bank of Delaware and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

How the Strike Out Hunger Challenge works

The first $10,000 of the Perdue Foundation’s challenge grant will be divided equally between the three Delmarva food banks as a challenge to involve the Delmarva community in the regional fight against hunger. Each food bank must raise the equivalent of 10,000 meals in order to claim their share of the $10,000 challenge grant. Any combination of pounds of food collected, funds collected and donated, or volunteer efforts from the Shorebirds’ April 11 home game through the final regular season home game on Sept. 10, will count toward each food bank’s challenge goal. Perdue has also committed to donate $10 for each time Shorebirds’ pitchers strike out an opposing batter (up to $5,000), which will be split equally between the three Delmarva food banks.

During the Shorebirds’ 2023 season, fans will be rewarded for contributing to the Strike Out Hunger Challenge. On every home Sunday Shorebirds game, fans who donate four canned goods will be rewarded with a free game ticket voucher, redeemable at any future Strike Out Hunger Sunday game during the 2023 season.

A sustained partnership in the fight against hunger

The 2023 Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva provides the forum to continue the awareness and community engagement that began with Perdue’s sponsorship of the 2011 South Atlantic League “Perdue Strike Out Hunger All-Star Game” promotions. Since then, the Shorebirds and participating food banks have embraced the Strike Out Hunger Challenge On Delmarva, generating more than 1.3 million meals for those in need locally.

“Gas and food prices continue to put a strain on already tight budgets for so many of our neighbors in Delaware. Because of partnerships like the Perdue Strike [Out] Hunger Challenge on Delmarva we’re able to put more meals on the table for those struggling with food insecurity,” said Cathy Kanefsky, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware. “We hope Shorebirds’ fans and the larger Delmarva community will support this year’s campaign.”

“The Maryland Food Bank Eastern Shore is thankful for the continued support of Perdue Farms and the Delmarva Shorebirds to help us to ‘deliver hope to our neighbors’ through the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva so that no Marylander goes to bed hungry,” said Jennifer Small, vice president of partner logistics and program for the Maryland Food Bank.

“The Shorebirds understand that during these challenging times it is important to continue to support our community. And working with Perdue to provide meals for those in need is always an initiative we look forward to each year,” said Jimmy Sweet, assistant general manager of the Shorebirds.

Individuals and organizations that would like to get involved in the 2023 Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva can contact the Shorebirds at 410-219-3112 or one of the three participating food banks: Maryland, 410-742-0050, Delaware, 302-424-3301 or Virginia, 757-787-2557.

Source: Perdue Farms