The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) has hired Kelsey Carlson as a strategic content and programming director, where she will be responsible for developing education and training for Meat Institute members and other stakeholders through live and digital channels. Carlson will also be involved with implementation of the Protein PACT for the Meat Institute, an effort to strengthen animal protein’s contributions to healthy people, animals, communities and environment.

“Kelsey’s experience at Tyson Foods and her Meat Science degrees make her the perfect person to help members with their journey of continuous improvement as part of the Protein PACT,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “She knows the industry inside and out and members can expect the same high quality and leading programming at our events and online.”

Carlson brings expertise in animal protein manufacturing, product development, product optimization, and educational training within the food industry. Before joining NAMI, Carlson was a senior food scientist in the Research and Development group at Tyson Foods. Kelsey attended school at Iowa State University where she received a Bachelor of Science in animal science, minor in meat science, and Master of Science in meat science.

Source: North American Meat Institute