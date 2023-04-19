Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is announcing the launch of its new Steakburger Stacker. The limited-time offer is available to order starting April 19 through June 20 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Steakburger Stacker comes with three sizzling steakburger patties, American and White Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and homemade Freddy's Fry Sauce.

"The Steakburger Stacker features a delicious combination of toppings that makes for a delightful experience in every bite," said Erin Walter, VP of brand marketing.

Source: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers