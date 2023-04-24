Land O'Frost, a brand of pre-sliced deli meats and a producer of specialty meats, announces the addition of a 22-ounce size to its flagship Premium Meat product line. Now, with an additional six ounces, families can have more of these protein-filled meats, like Honey Ham and Black Forest Ham.

“We created the Premium Mega Pack to offer our consumers the wholesome deli meat their families already love at an even better value for the money,” said Brandon Stephenson, Land O’Frost brand manager. “As inflation continues to impact the cost of living nationally, many families are cost-conscious and looking for the best deals when grocery shopping. The Mega Pack meets Americans where they are and delivers a great-tasting meal option without a hefty price tag.”

Premium Meat is one of Land O’Frost’s best-selling product lines. The Land O’Frost Premium Meat 22-ounce Mega Pack will be available at retailers across the country.

To find Land O’Frost Premium Meat at a nearby location, visit https://www.landofrost.com/where-to-buy/.

Source: Land O'Frost