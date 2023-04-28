Wingstop, the global chicken chain with nearly 2,000 restaurants worldwide, is announcing the appointment of Raj Kapoor as SVP, president of international. Kapoor will be responsible for driving Wingstop's growth and development strategy for markets outside of the U.S. and overseeing the performance of the brand's existing international markets.

Kapoor joins Wingstop from 7-Eleven, where he spent 28 years in a variety of leadership roles including VP of international, SVP and chief information officer, and, most recently, SVP of fresh food, beverage and restaurants. Throughout his tenure, he was responsible for numerous functions including logistics, sales and merchandising, operations and more.

"I'm excited to have Raj join the Wingstop team as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Wingstop's President & CEO Michael Skipworth. "Our international business has incredible momentum and I'm confident Raj's leadership will further support our vision of scaling to more than 3,000 international units and becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand."

This announcement comes on the heels of the first restaurant opening in South Korea — with the potential to operate 200–250 in the country — contributing to the established target of 7,000 plus restaurants globally.

Source: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.