Mundo PMMI presents for the first time in Mexico City, PACKEvolution Latinoamérica, a world-class forum dedicated exclusively to packaging innovation in the region, which will take place on October 10 and 11 at the Hilton Mexico City Reforma Hotel.

Under the theme "Reshaping the Future of Packaging," stakeholders from across the value chain of the packaging and processing industries will gather in the Mexican capital to hear from leading voices in packaging innovation and engage in robust conversations with them and their peers about how the latest technological trends are impacting the development and evolution of packaging.

Circular economy, digitalization that supports the transition to Industry 4.0, and the rise of e-commerce in Latin America are some of these transformative and interconnected trends that precisely generate valuable synergies for innovation that will be analyzed in depth at this forum in Mexico City.

During the two days of panels, conferences and networking, disruptive trends in packaging design and materials, as well as machinery and equipment for packaging processing will be discussed. Various technologies that support innovation in areas such as sustainability of packaging will be addressed, focused on strategies such as reduction/elimination, advanced recycling, reusability and refill models, development of mono-materials, bio-based materials and more. In addition, specific topics of Industry 4.0, robotics, AI, big data, augmented reality, and innovation in packaging for disruptive experiences in e-commerce will be covered.

Directors, presidents, managers and other professionals in packaging engineering, operations, production, plant, R&D, marketing and sales, among others, from brand owners and converters, will have a unique opportunity to discover new trends and opportunities to innovate in their packaging.

"We are delighted to launch PACKEvolution Latin America 2023," said Lilián Robayo Páez, editor-in-chief of Mundo PMMI. "This event represents an unmissable opportunity for packaging professionals in Latin America to successfully identify where the technological possibilities are to innovate in their packaging. We are confident that this event will be a great success and look forward to welcoming all attendees to Mexico City in October."

PACKEvolution Latin America 2023 has the support and presence of various companies, including CPGs, OEMs, suppliers of materials and supplies, converters, and brand and packaging design agencies.

Registration for PACKEvolution Latin America 2023 is now open. Attendees can take advantage of special preview rates until Aug. 11, 2023.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information about the event and to register, visit PACKevolution.com.

Sources: PMMI Media Group; Mundo PMMI