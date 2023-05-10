The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing that Mitten Gourmet LLC, a Freeland, Mich., establishment, is recalling approximately 1,137 pounds of ready-to-eat pork rind products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The pork rind products of various flavors were produced on various dates from Sept. 9, 2021, through May 5, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PARMESAN GARLIC Pork Rinds”

2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PIZZA Pork Rinds”

2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BUFFALO Pork Rinds”

2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “NACHO CHEESE Pork Rinds”

2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “JALAPENO Pork Rinds”

2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “HONEY MUSTARD Pork Rinds”

2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “DILL PICKLE Pork Rinds”

2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BARBECUE Pork Rinds”

2.0-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “SALT N PEPPER Pork Rinds”

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Mitten Gourmet LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when the ready-to-eat pork rind products were observed for sale without the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS determined that the producer is not an FSIS-inspected facility.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Miquel Varney, CEO of Mitten Gourmet LLC, at 989-402-5372 or Support@Mittengourmet.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS