EDITOR'S NOTE: June 29, 2023 - This recall release is being reissued to include additional products. One new product is included below that FSIS identified during the course of recall effectiveness checks. This release has been updated to include the new product, additional labels and an increase of 2,151 pounds to the 18,830 pounds for a total of 20,981 pounds of product subject to recall. Consumers are advised to check this recall release often as there may be additional products included in this recall in the near future.

EDITOR'S NOTE: June 23, 2023 - Details of this recall were updated to include an increase of 5,059 pounds to the original 13,771 pounds for a total of 18,830 pounds of product subject to recall.

DEKA Trading Corp., the importer of record located in Miami, Fla., is recalling approximately 20,981 pounds of imported ready-to-eat pork rind products. The products were imported from Guatemala, a country ineligible to export meat products to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date (view labels):

5.3 oz. (150g) foil pouch packages containing “TorTrix Con Chicharrón.”

2.8 oz. (80g) foil pouch packages containing “Señorial Tortillitas MIX CON CHICHARRONES.”

The products subject to recall do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. Guatemala is not eligible to import meat products into the United States.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alejandro Mencos, president, DEKA Trading Corp. at 305-716-8375 or deka@dekatrading.net.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA FSIS