The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Distribuidora El Paisano Import LLC, a distributor and the importer of record located in Providence, R.I., is recalling approximately 1,715 pounds of imported ready-to-eat pork rind product that was imported from Guatemala, a country ineligible to export meat products to the United States.

The following product is subject to recall, regardless of the product date:

5.3-ounce, or 150-gram, foil pouch packages containing "TorTrix Con Chicharrón."

The product subject to recall does not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS surveillance activity at a retail store where the agency found the pork rind product from Guatemala. Guatemala is not eligible to import meat products into the U.S. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alvaro Ortega, owner of Distribuidora El Paisano Import LLC, at 401-330-0024 or email aortega2020@hotmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS