In response to a stakeholder request received in May 2023, FSIS is making the underlying data from the consumer survey related to its voluntary “Product of USA” proposed rule available on Regulations.gov.

Announced on March 6, 2023, FSIS’ proposed rule outlines new regulatory requirements to better align the voluntary “Product of USA” claim with consumers’ understanding of what the claim means. FSIS also released the survey report with the announcement.

The comment period for the proposed rule opened on March 13, 2023, and expires on June 11, 2023. Public comments can be submitted at Regulations.gov.





Source: USDA-FSIS