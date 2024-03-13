The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has expressed its support for the US Deparmtent of Agriculture's recent finalization of a rule to align the voluntary “Product of USA” label claim with consumer understanding of what the claim means.

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the new Product of USA rule March 11 at the National Farmers Union Annual Convention.

The new rule mandates that any meat, poultry and egg-based products that are labeled as “product of the USA” must be derived from an animal that was born, raised and slaughtered in the US.

“We applaud Secretary Vilsack and the USDA for the new common-sense Product of USA rule that protects America’s essential meatpacking workers and keeps good union jobs in this country," UFCW International President Marc Perrone said.

"For far too long, large multinational corporations have been allowed to trick consumers and cheat ranchers by repackaging meat from other countries as made in the USA," Perrone said. "Now, consumers can shop with confidence, knowing that when they buy products with the USA label, their money will actually go toward supporting America’s ranchers and meatpacking and processing workers.”

UFCW represents 1.2 million workers in grocery and retail stores, meatpacking plants and other essential industries across North America.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and United States Cattlemen’s Association have both praised USDA’s final rule regarding use of the “Product of USA” label claim.