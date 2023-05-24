The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) is announcing the launch of the Protein PACT Academic Advisory Council, formed to advise on research priorities and the latest evidence related to meat production and consumption.

The seven members of the advisory council are renowned independent researchers from the United States’ top universities, with expertise encompassing environmental sustainability, human nutrition and development, combating hunger, and more.

Advisory council members are:

Dr. Adegbola Adesogan, University of Florida. Dr. Adesogan’s research focuses on sustainably increasing animal-source food production and consumption, particularly with a focus on the role of animal-source foods in childhood development.

Dr. Keith Belk, Colorado State University. Dr. Belk is an expert in red meat quality and safety, animal care, and international standards and trade.

Dr. Mindy Brashears, Texas Tech University. Dr. Brashears specializes in food microbiology and food safety.

Dr. Candace Croney, Purdue University. Dr. Croney’s research is on animal behavior and welfare, as well as on bioethical considerations in food and agriculture.

Dr. Craig Gundersen, Baylor University. Dr. Gundersen’s research focuses on identifying the causes and consequences of food insecurity and evaluating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program).

Dr. Alexa Lamm, University of Georgia. Dr. Lamm’s research focuses on identifying the most effective ways to communicate about agricultural and environmental science with stakeholders and the public.

Dr. Jason Rowntree, Michigan State University. Dr. Rowntree’s research focus is on measuring and managing ecological impacts of livestock grazing systems.

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts thanked the Advisory Council members for volunteering their time and expertise and commented, “The Meat Institute and our Protein PACT partners are making tangible progress toward ambitious goals for the health of animals, people, communities, and the planet," Potts said. "The Protein PACT Academic Advisory Council will play a critical role in ensuring that our efforts are informed by the latest evidence, as well as helping us to identify and fill research gaps.”

The advisory council is expected to convene in person at the October 2023 Protein PACT Summit.

Source: North American Meat Institute