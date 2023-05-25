Columbus Manufacturing, maker of premium, award-winning Italian deli meats and charcuterie for more than 100 years, announces the introduction of the Handcrafted Charcuterie Board available exclusively at Walmart. The new Handcrafted Charcuterie Board features a carefully curated and generous selection of meats, cheese, crackers, dried fruit, chocolate and other accompaniments along with instructions and tips that customers can use to put together a charcuterie board.

In addition to featuring premium Columbus Italian Dry Salami, Columbus Calabrese Salami and Columbus Prosciutto, the board includes white cheddar cheese, a merlot cheese wedge, dried apricots, dried mangos, olives, five seed and sea salt flatbread crackers, sea salt & olive oil sourdough flatbread bites, cracker rounds, Corn Nuts Original, fig spread and Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

The kit has everything needed to build a charcuterie board, including expert advice from Evan Inada, Columbus Craft Meats charcuterie director. Purchasers can scan a QR code on the product to receive instructional videos, serving tips and beverage pairing recommendations.

The board also includes ingredients to create several "Perfect Charcuterie Bites," which are balanced combinations of meat, cheese, acid and crunch, which awaken and engage all the taste buds in a single bite.

Customers have the choice of a grab-and-go option, where they can assemble the ingredients themselves, or they can order a pre-assembled board through the Walmart app, on Walmart.com or at the deli counter of their local Walmart store. Both versions of the kit retail for $50.00 and are available for pickup. For more information, visit www.columbuscraftmeats.com.

Source: Columbus