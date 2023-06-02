The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is advising the public that they added Gabon, Guinea and Moldova to the list of regions that APHIS considers to be affected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). These actions follow APHIS' imposition of HPAI-related restrictions on the importation of avian commodities originating from or transiting Gabon, Guinea and Moldova as a result of the confirmation of HPAI in Gabon and Guinea and reports of HPAI in Moldova from the veterinary authorities of the country.

Additional information is available at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/06/01/2023-11575/addition-of-gabon-guinea-and-moldova-to-the-list-of-regions-affected-with-highly-pathogenic-avian.

Source: USDA APHIS