The American Meat Science Association has named Jonathan Campbell, Penn State Extension meat specialist and associate professor of animal science in the College of Agricultural Sciences, the recipient of its 2023 Distinguished Extension and Industry Service Award.

The award, established in 1965, recognizes outstanding achievements in meat science extension and service to the industry. The Foundation for Meat and Poultry Research and Education sponsors the award.

Campbell’s work focuses on processed meats, food safety, thermal processing and smoking, and hazard analysis critical control point systems. He dedicates his career to educating students and adults through hands-on training activities. His expertise is sought after by other universities, where he frequently contributes to technical programs and workshops.

“I have always been passionate about serving others,” Campbell said. “Meat science extension provides me with an opportunity to provide our industry with applied answers to real-world problems while also educating and helping the next generation to be even better people.”

A member of Penn State’s faculty since 2013, Campbell received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Clemson University and his doctorate in meat science from Iowa State University.

By Alexandra McLaughlin