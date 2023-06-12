Daily’s Premium Meats, a provider of premium bacon, is announcing its expanded distribution for retail chains around the country. Daily’s Premium Meats is committed to using only the most premium ingredients for curing and all-natural hardwoods for smoking, helping the brand to establish a reputation among chefs for delivering the highest quality bacon on the market. With this expansion, the brand is available for distribution nationwide, bringing that same quality to a larger number of leading retailers and consumers at home. Daily’s in-store product presence and availability will continue to grow through the fall, adding hundreds more retail store locations before the end of the year.

More than 130 years ago, Daily’s founder John R. Daily set out on a mission to serve the finest quality bacon and had the dream of making bacon an experience and not just an ingredient. “We know that while quality remains important to us, it’s become equally as important to consumers,” said Emma Pierce, brand manager for Daily’s Premium Meats. “In fact, according to Circana Primary Research, nearly 60% of bacon buyers state that quality is the attribute they are looking for to decide which brand of bacon they purchase. We’re excited to bring our high-quality product to a wider audience than ever before.”

When retailers and consumers purchase Daily’s products, they have assurance of a connected food system that fosters collaboration between farmers, three dedicated bacon processing plants, and a networked supply chain to control the entire production process from farm to delivery, ensuring high-quality product every time.

The connected food system allows Daily’s to guarantee a raw supply of consistent handselected bacon products with a good lean-to-fat ratio and a seven-day order lead time. The control also extends beyond the production process. Daily’s prioritizes animal care and well-being, environmental stewardship and community philanthropy.

When partnering with Daily’s, retailers can feel confident knowing they’ll be supported by an extensive network of knowledgeable experts throughout the entire process. “We don’t believe in cutting corners and pride ourselves on delivering the best customer service and the finest quality bacon possible so that retailers can feel good about buying a product that will keep their customers coming back for more,” Pierce said.

Daily’s Premium Meats offers a variety of handselected premium-quality products for retail such as premium stack packs and L-board packs. Available in three popular flavors — The Original Hickory, Applewood and Black Pepper — premium stack packs give consumers a butcher-quality experience to thick-cut bacon in 24- and 40-ounce packages without sacrificing meat-case-ready convenience. The premium L-boards bring a refreshed approach of offering the finest quality bacon available in convenient 16-ounce packaging with a selection of two flavors — The Original Hickory and Applewood. The Original Hickory also is available in a thick-cut version.

For more information, visit www.dailysmeats.com.

Source: Daily's Premium Meats (posted by Seaboard Foods)