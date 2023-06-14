International chefs converged on Sydney and regional New South Wales as part of the Aussie Beef Mates delegation.

Organized by Meat & Livestock Australia in collaboration with Investment NSW, the Aussie Beef Mates delegation ran from May 28 to June 2, with the international visitors being immersed in all things beef from the paddock to the plate.

The program ran for the first time this year. During this visit, 16 chefs and food professionals visited NSW from countries including China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as from the Middle East.

Those attending the delegation visited a farm, processing plant and restaurants in the state’s Northern Rivers region. They also participated in an Australian beef master-class session in Sydney, exploring topics including butchery, Meat Standards Australia, food safety, integrity systems and much more.

Josh Anderson, global business manager at MLA, said Australian beef is consumed in over 100 countries around the world and is known for being a high-quality and sustainable product.

“Through the Aussie Beef Mates program, international chefs and food professionals learn and share the Australian beef story to their global network, driving international demand for this premium product,” Anderson said. “There is no better way to learn about the Australian beef industry than by spending time with producers and food professionals that are passionate about Australian beef.

“The program also leverages off the global recognition of Sydney and NSW, helping put NSW and Australia in the spotlight. The program will help to grow global exports by boosting the profile and understanding of beef in key overseas markets. It also shines a spotlight on NSW’s agricultural, food production, and trade and investment sectors.

“Following the event, MLA’s international marketing team will launch several global activations with the Aussie Beef Mates, providing a platform for them to share their experiences and influence within their network to promote Australian beef and NSW produce.”

Minister for Industry and Trade Anoulack Chanthivong said the Aussie Beef Mates program gives the Minns government a chance to help sell Australia’s world-class products to the world.

“This event will showcase the high-quality beef products available across NSW and draw attention to our state’s thriving beef industry on the global stage,” Chanthivong said. “We look forward to supporting this important initiative and highlighting the fantastic beef products that NSW has to offer.”

Throughout the week, the Aussie Beef Mates also shared ideas on innovative beef uses and networked with stakeholders within the supply chain. They learned from each other as they create beef dishes inspired by regional flavors.

Chef Roy Villacrusis is from Asiatic Culinary Services in the United States. He said that he had been working with MLA for the last decade, learning about Australian grass-fed beef and pasture-raised lamb and its versatile application.

“I am now an official Aussie Beef Mate and am super excited to be part of the US delegation for this year’s trip to Australia,” Villacrusis said. “I can’t wait to have hands on experience on how these amazing animals are cared for and prepared for shipping to our kitchens across the world.

“These products have been a great compliment to my style of cooking. I call it Asiatic Cuisine and I can’t wait to learn more of how they get to this level of consistency and continue to achieve their goal to carbon neutrality in the next few years. I can’t wait ... ”

The Aussie Beef Mates delegation 2023 is a testament to MLA's commitment to promoting Australian beef on the global stage and the NSW Government's support of the local industry.

Through this program, MLA hopes to continue to strengthen relationships with key international markets and drive demand for Australian beef.

