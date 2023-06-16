This Father's Day, Columbus Craft Meats has dads' discerning palates covered. The California-based charcuterie experts suggest enhancing a Father's Day spread with an array of flavor-optimized pairings, bringing together dad's favorite beer or whiskey with a variety of savory cured meats, artisanal cheeses and accoutrements.

Photo courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.

"There is no better gift than time spent together, enjoying Dad's favorite indulgences: beer, whiskey and charcuterie," said Evan Inada, charcuterie/partnerships director at Columbus Craft Meats. "Families like to gather around a charcuterie board because it provides a great centerpiece for the occasion and a fun experience to share with loved ones."

According to Inada, well-balanced charcuterie boards include five main categories: meat, cheese, acid, crunch and a sweet "wow" factor. He suggests the following food and beverage combinations:

Bold whiskey pairings: Choose a buttery salumi whose fattiness will balance the bite of the whiskey. Columbus hot capicola is a suitable choice — it brings out the boldness of the whiskey. Add a creamy bleu cheese to complement the hot capicola.

Smoky whiskey pairings: Columbus Spanish-style chorizo salami and a sharp cheddar work well with a smoky whiskey or a scotch. Bold pepper flavors balance the whiskey's smokiness, especially when the liquor is served on the rocks.

Sweeter rye whiskey pairings: The sweetness of pork in the Columbus Genoa salami complements the sweetness of rye whiskey. Pair this with a soft brie.

Pilsner, pale ale and sour-beer pairings: Reach for a mild salami like Columbus Italian dry salami and a sweet, creamy cheese, such as chevre. These harmonious flavors work well with the light crispness of a pilsner, ale or sour.

Dark-beer pairings: Select salumi with a bolder flavor, such as Columbus hot coppa or Columbus Genoa salami, and pair it with a bolder cheese such as cheddar or brie that will help balance the maltiness and complexities of a dark beer.

Photo courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.

Don't forget the crunch. Consider accoutrements to complement Dad's favorite beverages and personal tastes. Choose a range of snacks that are cured, salty and crunchy for an accompaniment to ice-cold beers or whiskey on the rocks. For bolder whiskeys and ryes, Inada suggests keeping crunch flavors on the mellow side with water crackers or crunchy breadsticks for a crunch factor without conflicting flavors.

"It's helpful to keep in mind complementary flavors, but there's no wrong way to enjoy charcuterie, so don't leave out any of Dad's favorites," Inada said. "Whether it's potato chips or a nut mix, you can be adventurous. Find a way to work his favorite snacks into your charcuterie pairings."

Columbus Craft Meats makes shopping for charcuterie boards easy with a variety of flavors and artisan products available at retailers nationwide. Fans can share their Father's Day creations by tagging the brand on its social media channels.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.